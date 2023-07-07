The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has four doubles, three triples, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .288.

Benson has gotten at least one hit in 51.3% of his games this year (20 of 39), with more than one hit seven times (17.9%).

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (7.7%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Benson has picked up an RBI in 15.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.7% of his games.

He has scored in 14 of 39 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 21 .212 AVG .356 .305 OBP .449 .385 SLG .525 3 XBH 7 3 HR 0 4 RBI 5 21/7 K/BB 10/10 4 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings