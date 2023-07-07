Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .264 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 34 walks.
- He ranks 62nd in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 119th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
- Stephenson has had a hit in 54 of 82 games this year (65.9%), including multiple hits 21 times (25.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30 games this season (36.6%), Stephenson has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.5%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 42.7% of his games this year (35 of 82), with two or more runs six times (7.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.259
|AVG
|.268
|.344
|OBP
|.348
|.388
|SLG
|.382
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|38/17
|K/BB
|52/17
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Burnes (6-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up only one hit.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.00), 19th in WHIP (1.135), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.