Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 90 hits and an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .494. All three of those stats are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- In 67.1% of his games this season (57 of 85), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (28.2%) he recorded more than one.
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Steer has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (41.2%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (16.5%).
- In 40 of 85 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.293
|AVG
|.281
|.395
|OBP
|.359
|.497
|SLG
|.491
|15
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|26
|29/22
|K/BB
|36/19
|7
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- The 28-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 36th, 1.135 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
