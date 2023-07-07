The Milwaukee Brewers (47-41) and Cincinnati Reds (49-39) clash in the first of a six-game series on Friday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET. The Brewers are coming off a series split with the Cubs, and the Reds a series win over the Nationals.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (6-5, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Andrew Abbott (4-0, 1.21 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (6-5, 4.00 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (4-0, 1.21 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

The Reds are sending Abbott (4-0) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA and 42 strikeouts over 37 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw 7 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.21, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .155 against him.

Abbott is trying to extend a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.

Abbott will look to extend a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per appearance).

In three of his six total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Andrew Abbott vs. Brewers

The opposing Brewers offense has a collective .229 batting average, and is 29th in the league with 664 total hits and 22nd in MLB play with 371 runs scored. They have the 26th-ranked slugging percentage (.373) and are 20th in all of MLB with 93 home runs.

Abbott has thrown six innings without giving up an earned run on one hit, while striking out six against the Brewers this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers will send Burnes (6-5) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on one hit in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, a 2.74 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.135 in 17 games this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

The 28-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 36th, 1.135 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Corbin Burnes vs. Reds

The Reds are batting .258 this season, 10th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .418 (11th in the league) with 95 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Reds to go 2-for-21 with a home run and three RBI in six innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.