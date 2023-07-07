Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Luke Maile -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .225 with seven doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Maile has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this year (16 of 36), with multiple hits four times (11.1%).
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (8.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Maile has had at least one RBI in 16.7% of his games this year (six of 36), with more than one RBI four times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.167
|AVG
|.314
|.224
|OBP
|.368
|.241
|SLG
|.657
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|19/3
|K/BB
|9/3
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.00), 19th in WHIP (1.135), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5).
