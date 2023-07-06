The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson and his .563 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Nationals.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

  • Benson is hitting .287 with three doubles, three triples, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • Benson has had a hit in 19 of 38 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (18.4%).
  • He has homered in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 38), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Benson has an RBI in six of 38 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • In 34.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 20
.212 AVG .357
.305 OBP .446
.385 SLG .518
3 XBH 6
3 HR 0
4 RBI 5
21/7 K/BB 9/9
4 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals allow the third-most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Gore (4-7) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 47th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 57th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
