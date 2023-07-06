TJ Friedl -- batting .286 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Nationals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .306.

Friedl is batting .273 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 67.2% of his games this season (43 of 64), Friedl has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (34.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 64), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.3% of his games this season, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (35.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .287 AVG .322 .371 OBP .379 .509 SLG .430 13 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 11 24/13 K/BB 22/9 7 SB 9

Nationals Pitching Rankings