Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.432 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 90 hits and an OBP of .381 to go with a slugging percentage of .500. All three of those stats lead Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- Steer enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 57 of 84 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (16.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35 games this year (41.7%), Steer has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 40 times this season (47.6%), including five games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.293
|AVG
|.288
|.395
|OBP
|.367
|.497
|SLG
|.503
|15
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|26
|29/22
|K/BB
|35/19
|7
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.81).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Nationals are sending Gore (4-7) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 47th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 57th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.