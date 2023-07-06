Bookmakers have set player props for Lane Thomas, Spencer Steer and others when the Washington Nationals host the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 41 walks and 51 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .290/.381/.500 so far this year.

Steer has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 4-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

India Stats

Jonathan India has collected 85 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.346/.423 so far this season.

India has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 3-for-6 3 2 3 9 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 1 4 4 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

MacKenzie Gore Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Gore Stats

The Nationals will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (4-7) for his 18th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 17 starts this season.

In 17 starts, Gore has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 47th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 57th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gore Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jul. 1 2.2 6 7 7 3 3 at Padres Jun. 25 5.0 5 1 1 9 2 vs. Cardinals Jun. 20 6.0 9 5 5 8 2 at Astros Jun. 15 5.2 4 0 0 4 3 at Braves Jun. 10 5.0 4 5 5 3 1

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 102 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .304/.351/.509 on the year.

Thomas will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has recorded 81 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .261/.338/.477 on the year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

