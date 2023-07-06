Thursday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (48-39) and the Washington Nationals (34-52) at Nationals Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Reds taking home the win. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on July 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (4-7) to the mound, while Brandon Williamson (1-2) will take the ball for the Reds.

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (48.4%) in those games.

This year, Cincinnati has won 25 of 55 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 5 in MLB, scoring five runs per game (438 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds Schedule