Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Kevin Newman -- with an on-base percentage of .259 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .258 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Newman has gotten a hit in 37 of 59 games this season (62.7%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (18.6%).
- He has homered in 5.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Newman has had an RBI in 18 games this season (30.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 games this year (35.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.248
|AVG
|.270
|.289
|OBP
|.350
|.371
|SLG
|.371
|7
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|11
|20/6
|K/BB
|8/10
|5
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.81).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 47th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 57th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
