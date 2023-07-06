After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 35 walks while batting .255.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 84th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.

India has gotten at least one hit in 70.1% of his games this year (61 of 87), with more than one hit 19 times (21.8%).

In 11 games this season, he has homered (12.6%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 33.3% of his games this year, India has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (12.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 49 of 87 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .288 AVG .226 .385 OBP .310 .462 SLG .390 17 XBH 13 5 HR 8 25 RBI 23 31/19 K/BB 41/16 7 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings