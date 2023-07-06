Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 35 walks while batting .255.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 84th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.
- India has gotten at least one hit in 70.1% of his games this year (61 of 87), with more than one hit 19 times (21.8%).
- In 11 games this season, he has homered (12.6%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 33.3% of his games this year, India has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (12.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 49 of 87 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.288
|AVG
|.226
|.385
|OBP
|.310
|.462
|SLG
|.390
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|23
|31/19
|K/BB
|41/16
|7
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.48), 57th in WHIP (1.472), and seventh in K/9 (10.9).
