Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .655 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has two doubles, three triples, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .282.

Benson has gotten at least one hit in 48.6% of his games this season (18 of 37), with more than one hit six times (16.2%).

He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this year (13.5%), Benson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 35.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .212 AVG .353 .305 OBP .450 .385 SLG .510 3 XBH 5 3 HR 0 4 RBI 3 21/7 K/BB 8/9 4 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings