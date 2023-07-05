Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Stephenson -- batting .394 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .266 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 60th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.
- In 66.3% of his games this year (53 of 80), Stephenson has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.8%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 36.3% of his games this season, Stephenson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8%.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (41.3%), including five multi-run games (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.259
|AVG
|.272
|.344
|OBP
|.343
|.388
|SLG
|.384
|8
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|18
|38/17
|K/BB
|49/15
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (117 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 19th, 1.385 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.