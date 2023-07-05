Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take the field on Wednesday at Nationals Park against Graham Ashcraft, who is projected to start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Nationals have +105 odds to upset. A 9.5-run total is set in the contest.

Reds vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN2

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -125 +105 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a perfect record of 3-0.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won 15 of the 22 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (68.2%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Cincinnati has an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Reds a 55.6% chance to win.

Cincinnati has played in 86 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-35-1).

The Reds have a 6-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-21 24-18 17-20 30-19 30-28 17-11

