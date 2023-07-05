Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jonathan India (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He mashed two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-6) in his last game against the Nationals.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 80th in slugging.
- In 69.8% of his 86 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 11 games this year, he has homered (12.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 29 games this season (33.7%), India has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 49 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.288
|AVG
|.225
|.385
|OBP
|.304
|.462
|SLG
|.393
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|23
|31/19
|K/BB
|39/14
|7
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.79 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (117 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.30 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.30), 52nd in WHIP (1.385), and 40th in K/9 (8.1).
