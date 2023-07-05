Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Votto -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .154 with four home runs and five walks.
- Votto has gotten a hit in four of 12 games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (25.0%, and 8.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Votto has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (four of 12), with two or more RBI three times (25.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|.192
|AVG
|.077
|.364
|OBP
|.143
|.538
|SLG
|.308
|3
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|3
|10/4
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (117 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 19th, 1.385 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
