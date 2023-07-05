On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (.533 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Nationals.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .274.

Fraley has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 14.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 31 games this season (45.6%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (17.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 30.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .275 AVG .274 .336 OBP .386 .483 SLG .463 13 XBH 8 6 HR 5 24 RBI 26 24/10 K/BB 15/17 7 SB 8

Nationals Pitching Rankings