The Indiana Fever (5-11), on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Target Center, will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when visiting the Minnesota Lynx (7-9). This game is at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Lynx matchup.

Fever vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Fever vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Lynx have put together an 8-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Fever have put together a 10-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Indiana has an ATS record of 9-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.

In the Lynx's 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 15 times this season.

