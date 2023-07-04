The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 85 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .498. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 29th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

In 55 of 82 games this season (67.1%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).

In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (17.1%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

In 41.5% of his games this season, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 38 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .293 AVG .273 .395 OBP .350 .497 SLG .500 15 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 25 29/22 K/BB 35/17 7 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings