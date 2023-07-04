The Washington Nationals (34-50) will look to Jeimer Candelario, currently on a two-game homer streak, versus the Cincinnati Reds (46-39) at 11:05 AM ET on Tuesday, at Nationals Park.

The Reds will call on Brett Kennedy against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (5-9).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kennedy - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (5-9, 4.93 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brett Kennedy

Kennedy will make his first start of the season for the Reds.

The 28-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.93, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .302 against him.

Corbin has recorded eight quality starts this year.

Corbin will try to go five or more innings for his 17th straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 17 appearances this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 4.93 ERA ranks 60th, 1.541 WHIP ranks 64th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 62nd.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.