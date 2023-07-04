Player props are available for Spencer Steer and Lane Thomas, among others, when the Cincinnati Reds visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Steer Stats

Steer has 85 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.372/.498 on the season.

Steer will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 30 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

India Stats

Jonathan India has put up 81 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .251/.341/.406 on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Padres Jun. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 99 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .302/.349/.509 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has recorded 80 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .265/.341/.483 so far this year.

Candelario brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .351 with four doubles, four home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1

