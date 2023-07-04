Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Nationals on July 4, 2023
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Player props are available for Spencer Steer and Lane Thomas, among others, when the Cincinnati Reds visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.
Reds vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 85 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .282/.372/.498 on the season.
- Steer will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has put up 81 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .251/.341/.406 on the year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 99 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashing .302/.349/.509 on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has recorded 80 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .265/.341/.483 so far this year.
- Candelario brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .351 with four doubles, four home runs, four walks and eight RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 3
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
