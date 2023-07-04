How to Watch the Reds vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
Brett Kennedy takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Nationals Park against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 11:05 AM ET.
Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 22nd in MLB action with 89 home runs. They average one per game.
- Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage.
- The Reds' .255 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (421 total runs).
- The Reds are fourth in MLB with a .334 on-base percentage.
- The Reds strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 21st in the majors.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.447).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kennedy will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 28-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Orioles
|W 11-7
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Kyle Gibson
|6/30/2023
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Seth Lugo
|7/1/2023
|Padres
|L 12-5
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Michael Wacha
|7/2/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Adrian Morejon
|7/3/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jake Irvin
|7/4/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Brett Kennedy
|Patrick Corbin
|7/5/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Josiah Gray
|7/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Corbin Burnes
|7/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Colin Rea
|7/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|Julio Teheran
