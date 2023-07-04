Curt Casali is available when the Cincinnati Reds battle Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 26, when he went 0-for-3 against the Orioles.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Curt Casali At The Plate

  • Casali is batting .162 with two doubles and 11 walks.
  • In 11 of 30 games this season, Casali has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 30 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • In five games this season, Casali has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
.194 AVG .132
.310 OBP .267
.222 SLG .158
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 4
9/5 K/BB 13/6
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 4.93 ERA ranks 60th, 1.541 WHIP ranks 64th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 62nd.
