Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Curt Casali is available when the Cincinnati Reds battle Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 26, when he went 0-for-3 against the Orioles.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is batting .162 with two doubles and 11 walks.
- In 11 of 30 games this season, Casali has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 30 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In five games this season, Casali has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.194
|AVG
|.132
|.310
|OBP
|.267
|.222
|SLG
|.158
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|4
|9/5
|K/BB
|13/6
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 4.93 ERA ranks 60th, 1.541 WHIP ranks 64th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 62nd.
