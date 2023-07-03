Will Benson -- hitting .370 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on July 3 at 6:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has two doubles, three triples, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .293.

In 50.0% of his games this year (18 of 36), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Benson has driven in a run in five games this season (13.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 36.1% of his games this season (13 of 36), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .212 AVG .383 .305 OBP .482 .385 SLG .553 3 XBH 5 3 HR 0 4 RBI 3 21/7 K/BB 7/9 4 SB 2

