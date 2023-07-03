Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks while batting .261.
- Stephenson has gotten a hit in 51 of 78 games this season (65.4%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (25.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has an RBI in 28 of 78 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (42.3%), including five multi-run games (6.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.259
|AVG
|.264
|.344
|OBP
|.331
|.388
|SLG
|.382
|8
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|17
|38/17
|K/BB
|47/13
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (113 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin (1-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 4.91 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.