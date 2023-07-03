TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TJ Friedl, with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, July 3 at 6:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Padres.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .306.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 61 games this year, with multiple hits in 34.4% of them.
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (9.8%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.1% of his games this year, Friedl has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (37.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.287
|AVG
|.324
|.371
|OBP
|.371
|.509
|SLG
|.444
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|10
|24/13
|K/BB
|20/8
|7
|SB
|7
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (113 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin (1-4 with a 4.91 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.91 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
