The Cincinnati Reds (45-39) and Washington Nationals (34-49) square off in the first of a four-game series on Monday at Nationals Park, at 6:05 PM ET. The Reds are coming off a series victory over the Padres, and the Nationals a series win over the Phillies.

The Reds will give the nod to Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (1-4, 4.91 ERA).

Reds vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.96 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-4, 4.91 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver (1-2) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 6.96 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .310.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In 13 starts this season, Weaver has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin (1-4) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.

Irvin is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Irvin will try to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 frames per appearance).

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

