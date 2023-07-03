Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 6:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is hitting .143 with three home runs and five walks.
- In three of 11 games this season (27.3%), Votto has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In three games this season (27.3%), Votto has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|2
|.192
|AVG
|.000
|.364
|OBP
|.100
|.538
|SLG
|.000
|3
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|1
|10/4
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (113 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.91 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.91 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing batters.
