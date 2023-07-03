The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley and his .647 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 6:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .274 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Fraley has gotten a hit in 41 of 66 games this year (62.1%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (24.2%).

He has homered in 10 games this year (15.2%), homering in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Fraley has had at least one RBI in 47.0% of his games this year (31 of 66), with two or more RBI 12 times (18.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (30.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 30 .275 AVG .272 .336 OBP .376 .483 SLG .467 13 XBH 8 6 HR 5 24 RBI 26 24/10 K/BB 15/15 7 SB 6

