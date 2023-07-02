Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Will Benson (hitting .464 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Morejon. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Padres Starter: Adrian Morejon
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has two doubles, three triples, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .299.
- Benson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 during his last outings.
- Benson has picked up a hit in 51.4% of his 35 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.1% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Benson has driven in a run in five games this year (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (37.1%), including three games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.220
|AVG
|.383
|.304
|OBP
|.482
|.400
|SLG
|.553
|3
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|21/6
|K/BB
|7/9
|4
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Morejon will take the mound to start for the Padres, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old left-hander has four appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In four games this season, he has a 6.75 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .333 against him.
