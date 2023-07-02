Spencer Steer will lead the way for the Cincinnati Reds (44-39) on Sunday, July 2, when they battle Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (38-45) at Great American Ball Park at 1:40 PM ET.

The Reds are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Padres have +120 odds to upset. The over/under is 11 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott - CIN (4-0, 1.21 ERA) vs Yu Darvish - SD (5-6, 4.84 ERA)

Reds vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 12, or 63.2%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Reds have gone 5-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (83.3% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

In the last 10 games, the Reds have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they won both games.

In its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Padres have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (40.9%) in those games.

This season, the Padres have come away with a win one times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Padres are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 20th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

