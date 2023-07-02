How to Watch the Reds vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 2
Matt McLain and the Cincinnati Reds will look to out-hit Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds are 22nd in MLB play with 86 total home runs.
- Cincinnati is 12th in baseball with a .413 slugging percentage.
- The Reds have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.256).
- Cincinnati is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.0 runs per game (414 total).
- The Reds are fourth in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Reds strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 20th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- Cincinnati's 5.01 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.459).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Abbott is looking to notch his fourth quality start in a row in this game.
- Abbott will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/26/2023
|Orioles
|L 10-3
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Cole Irvin
|6/27/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-1
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Tyler Wells
|6/28/2023
|Orioles
|W 11-7
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Kyle Gibson
|6/30/2023
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Seth Lugo
|7/1/2023
|Padres
|L 12-5
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Michael Wacha
|7/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Yu Darvish
|7/3/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jake Irvin
|7/4/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Patrick Corbin
|7/5/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Josiah Gray
|7/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Corbin Burnes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.