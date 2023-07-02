Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonathan India -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Adrian Morejon on the hill, on July 2 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Padres.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Padres Starter: Adrian Morejon
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is hitting .256 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.
- India has had a hit in 59 of 83 games this year (71.1%), including multiple hits 18 times (21.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3% of his plate appearances.
- India has an RBI in 28 of 83 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 48 times this year (57.8%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.294
|AVG
|.221
|.388
|OBP
|.304
|.471
|SLG
|.362
|17
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|20
|30/19
|K/BB
|38/14
|7
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morejon will take the mound to start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- The 24-year-old lefty has four appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In four appearances this season, he has compiled a 6.75 ERA and averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .333 against him.
