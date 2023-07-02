Joey Votto -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Adrian Morejon on the mound, on July 2 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Padres Starter: Adrian Morejon

Adrian Morejon TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .152 with three home runs and five walks.

In three of 10 games this season (30.0%), Votto has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this season (30.0%), Votto has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 2 .208 AVG .000 .367 OBP .100 .583 SLG .000 3 XBH 0 3 HR 0 7 RBI 1 9/4 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings