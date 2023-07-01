Zachary Carter: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Zachary Carter when the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Zachary Carter Injury Status
Carter is currently not on the injured list.
Is Carter your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Zachary Carter 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|23 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Rep Carter and the Cincinnati Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Bengals Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Zachary Carter 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 3
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Browns
|0.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|0.5
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.