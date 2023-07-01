In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Nashville Predators' Yaroslav Askarov is currently +15000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.

Yaroslav Askarov's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +15000 (34th in NHL)

Yaroslav Askarov Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 1 Goaltending Record -- 0-1-0 Shots Against 17.50 35 Goals Against 4.15 4 Saves 15.50 31 Save % -- 0.886

Yaroslav Askarov's Next Game

Matchup: Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings

Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings Game Day: December 29, 2023

December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,BSDET,BSSO

