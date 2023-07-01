On Saturday, Will Benson (hitting .407 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .280 with two doubles, three triples, three home runs and 15 walks.

Benson has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (17 of 34), with multiple hits five times (14.7%).

He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Benson has driven in a run in five games this season (14.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 games this season (35.3%), including three multi-run games (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .174 AVG .383 .269 OBP .482 .370 SLG .553 3 XBH 5 3 HR 0 4 RBI 3 21/6 K/BB 7/9 4 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings