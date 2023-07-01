Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Will Benson (hitting .407 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .280 with two doubles, three triples, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Benson has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (17 of 34), with multiple hits five times (14.7%).
- He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Benson has driven in a run in five games this season (14.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (35.3%), including three multi-run games (8.8%).
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.174
|AVG
|.383
|.269
|OBP
|.482
|.370
|SLG
|.553
|3
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|21/6
|K/BB
|7/9
|4
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (7-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday, June 20 against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.90, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
