A strong season is a possibility for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in 2023, given their win total over/under of 8.5.

Western Kentucky Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8.5 +110 -135 47.6%

Hilltoppers' 2022 Performance

On the offensive side of the ball, Western Kentucky was a top-25 unit last season, ranking seventh-best in FBS by compiling 497.5 yards per game. It ranked 73rd on defense (383.9 yards allowed per game).

Western Kentucky ranked 83rd in pass defense last season (235.6 passing yards allowed per game), but it played really well on offense, ranking second-best in FBS with 352.4 passing yards per game.

WKU had four wins at home last year and four on the road.

As underdogs the Toppers picked up only one win (1-3). When favored they went 8-2.

Western Kentucky's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Austin Reed QB 4,748 YDS (64.6%) / 40 TD / 11 INT

232 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 16.6 RUSH YPG Malachi Corley WR 101 REC / 1,295 YDS / 11 TD / 92.5 YPG Daewood Davis WR 65 REC / 882 YDS / 7 TD / 63.0 YPG Jaylen Hall WR 67 REC / 867 YDS / 6 TD / 61.9 YPG Jaques Evans LB 77 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 9.0 SACK Derrick Smith DB 60 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT Kahlef Hailassie DB 38 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 2 INT Kaleb Oliver DB 36 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 4 INT

Hilltoppers' Strength of Schedule

The Hilltoppers will have the seventh-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total from last year (55).

Western Kentucky is playing the 12th-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year).

Western Kentucky has a schedule that includes five games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (two of those teams won nine or more games and two of them notched less than four wins).

Western Kentucky 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 South Florida September 2 - - 2 Houston Christian September 9 - - 3 @ Ohio State September 16 - - 4 @ Troy September 23 - - 5 Middle Tennessee September 28 - - 6 @ Louisiana Tech October 5 - - 8 @ Jacksonville State October 17 - - 9 Liberty October 24 - - 10 @ UTEP November 4 - - 11 New Mexico State November 11 - - 12 Sam Houston November 18 - - 13 @ Florida International November 25 - -

