The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are listed as the favorites in the CUSA, with +125 odds to win the conference title in 2023. They also have +25000 odds to claim a CFP title.

Western Kentucky Conference USA and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +25000 (Bet $10 to win $2500)

+25000 (Bet $10 to win $2500) Conference USA Championship Odds: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.5)

+125 (Bet $10 to win $12.5) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Western Kentucky 2023 Schedule

Taking into account the combined win total of opponents last season (55), Western Kentucky will have the good fortune of facing the seventh-easiest schedule in college football. The Hilltoppers' schedule has five games against teams with winning records in 2022, which includes two versus teams with nine or more wins and two against squads that had fewer than four wins.

Opponent Date Week Result South Florida September 2 1 - Houston Christian September 9 2 - @ Ohio State September 16 3 - @ Troy September 23 4 - Middle Tennessee September 28 5 - @ Louisiana Tech October 5 6 - @ Jacksonville State October 17 8 - Liberty October 24 9 - @ UTEP November 4 10 - New Mexico State November 11 11 - Sam Houston November 18 12 - @ Florida International November 25 13 -

