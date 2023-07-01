Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 1:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Padres Player Props
|Reds vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Padres Prediction
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks while batting .261.
- Stephenson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 50 of 76 games this season (65.8%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).
- He has gone deep in 7.9% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 35.5% of his games this year (27 of 76), with two or more RBI six times (7.9%).
- He has scored in 31 games this year (40.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.257
|AVG
|.264
|.336
|OBP
|.331
|.368
|SLG
|.382
|7
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|17
|38/15
|K/BB
|47/13
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday, June 20 against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.