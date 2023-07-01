The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals opening the year with a matchup versus the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Trey Hendrickson Injury Status

Hendrickson is currently not listed as injured.

Trey Hendrickson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 32 Tackles (6 for loss), 8 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Trey Hendrickson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Steelers 0 0 4 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 0 1 1 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 2.5 0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Ravens 0 0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Saints 0 1 3 0 1 Week 7 Falcons 1 1 2 0 0 Week 8 @Browns 0.5 0 5 0 0 Week 9 Panthers 0 0 1 0 1 Week 11 @Steelers 2 2 5 0 1 Week 12 @Titans 0 0 1 0 0 Week 14 Browns 0 0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Patriots 0 0 1 0 0 Week 18 Ravens 2 1 2 0 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 0 0 2 0 0

