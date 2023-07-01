Trenton Irwin is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Cincinnati Bengals match up with the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Trenton Irwin Injury Status

Irwin is currently not on the injured list.

Trenton Irwin 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 23 TAR, 15 REC, 231 YDS, 4 TD

Trenton Irwin Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 48.20 245 91 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 32.33 321 125 2023 ADP - 572 190

Other Bengals Players

Trenton Irwin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 @Browns 3 2 27 0 Week 9 Panthers 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Steelers 4 3 42 1 Week 12 @Titans 4 1 16 0 Week 13 Chiefs 1 1 12 0 Week 14 Browns 2 2 58 1 Week 15 @Buccaneers 2 1 5 0 Week 16 @Patriots 4 3 45 2 Week 18 Ravens 2 1 12 0 Divisional @Bills 2 1 13 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 2 1 6 0

