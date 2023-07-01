TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on July 1 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Padres.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl is batting .309 with 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 21 walks.
  • Friedl has recorded a hit in 39 of 59 games this year (66.1%), including 20 multi-hit games (33.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 19 games this season (32.2%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 23 of 59 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 29
.293 AVG .324
.383 OBP .371
.525 SLG .444
12 XBH 9
4 HR 2
21 RBI 10
22/13 K/BB 20/8
7 SB 7

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, June 20 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 2.90 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
