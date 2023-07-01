As of December 31 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +12500, make them the fourth-longest shot in the NFL.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Titans and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).

At home last season, the Titans were 3-5. Away, they were 4-5.

Tennessee won just two games when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

The Titans were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC South.

Titans Impact Players

On the ground, Derrick Henry had 13 touchdowns and 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) last year.

In addition, Henry had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

Also, Tannehill ran for 98 yards and two TDs.

Chris Moore had 48 catches for 548 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Texans.

Chigoziem Okonkwo had 32 catches for 450 yards (26.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Kevin Byard recorded 106 tackles and four interceptions.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +3000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2800 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +900 5 October 8 @ Colts - +10000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1800 8 October 29 Falcons - +6600 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +10000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

