Sam Hubbard: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Sam Hubbard and the Cincinnati Bengals opening the year with a matchup versus the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Sam Hubbard Injury Status
Hubbard is currently not on the injured list.
Sam Hubbard 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|60 Tackles (11 for loss), 6.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.
Sam Hubbard 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Steelers
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|Week 3
|@Jets
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|0.5
|1
|7
|0
|1
|Week 7
|Falcons
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Week 8
|@Browns
|1
|1
|9
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Panthers
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Ravens
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Bills
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
