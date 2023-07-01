Reds vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 1
The San Diego Padres (37-45) are looking for continued power from a hitter on a roll against the Cincinnati Reds (44-38) on Saturday at 1:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park. Trent Grisham is on a two-game homer streak.
The probable starters are Michael Wacha (7-2) for the Padres and Brandon Williamson (1-1) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (7-2, 2.90 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (1-1, 5.82 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.82 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went two innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.82, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
- Williamson is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this game.
- Williamson has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season entering this game.
- He allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha
- Wacha (7-2) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, June 20, when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 2.90 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .209.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Wacha has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
Michael Wacha vs. Reds
- The Reds rank ninth in MLB with a .257 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 12th in the league (.413) and 85 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Reds to go 2-for-21 in six innings this season.
