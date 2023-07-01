Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (37-45) will take on Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (44-38) at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, July 1. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET.

The Padres are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+135). An 11-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Reds vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (7-2, 2.90 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (1-1, 5.82 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Reds and Padres matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (+135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $23.50 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Jonathan India get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 28 out of the 58 games, or 48.3%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Padres have a record of 13-14 (48.1%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Padres have a 2-8 record across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Reds have been victorious in 30, or 49.2%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won 12 of 26 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Reds vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Joey Votto 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 20th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.