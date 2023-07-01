Saturday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (44-38) and the San Diego Padres (37-45) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on July 1.

The Padres will give the nod to Michael Wacha (7-2, 2.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson (1-1, 5.82 ERA).

Reds vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 6, Padres 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have won in 30, or 49.2%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a mark of 12-14 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 7 in MLB, scoring five runs per game (409 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.97 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Reds Schedule