Rashad Weaver is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Tennessee Titans clash with the New Orleans Saints in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Rashad Weaver Injury Status

Weaver is currently not on the injured list.

Is Weaver your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Rashad Weaver 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 27 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 5.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Rep Weaver and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Titans Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rashad Weaver 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Giants 2.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Raiders 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Colts 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 7 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 1.5 0.0 2 0 1 Week 12 Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 @Eagles 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 0.0 1.0 1 0 2 Week 15 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 Texans 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 17 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 18 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.